2006 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.



***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=A4HaQTQhxN4vH2X6s4cgJPuz4LlqIjk6



This 2006 Honda CRV is in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride, clean carfax, no accidents, well maintained Ontario vehicle with lots carfax service maintenance history, comes with a 2.4 litre 4 cylinder engine, 4 wheel drive, leather interior, power sunroof, steering wheel radio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, alloy rims, remote keyless entry, factory alarm, 4 new winter tires and much more.



For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Winter Tires

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Steering Wheel Controls

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Proximity Key

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette

AM/FM Radio

CD Player

CD Changer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Sun/Moonroof

