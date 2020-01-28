Menu
2006 Honda CR-V

EXL ***RUNS & DRIVES LIKE NEW/ONLY 172000 KMS***

2006 Honda CR-V

EXL ***RUNS & DRIVES LIKE NEW/ONLY 172000 KMS***

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 172,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4541280
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months.

***VIEW CARFAX AT THIS LINK***
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=A4HaQTQhxN4vH2X6s4cgJPuz4LlqIjk6

This 2006 Honda CRV is in very good condition inside and out, runs and drives like new, smooth ride, clean carfax, no accidents, well maintained Ontario vehicle with lots carfax service maintenance history, comes with a 2.4 litre 4 cylinder engine, 4 wheel drive, leather interior, power sunroof, steering wheel radio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, air conditioning, tilt steering, CD player, alloy rims, remote keyless entry, factory alarm, 4 new winter tires and much more.

For more information call 905-547-7700 or 647-895-7078 or visit us at 95 Queenston Road, Hamilton.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Winter Tires
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Proximity Key
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Cassette
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Sun/Moonroof

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

