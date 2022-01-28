Menu
2006 Honda Ridgeline

330,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Adam's Fine Cars Inc

905-547-7700

EXL *Body/Underneath Amazing Condition/Must See*

Location

Adam's Fine Cars Inc

95 Queenston Rd, Hamilton, ON L8K 1G1

905-547-7700

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

330,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8191599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 330,000 KM

Vehicle Description

**NEW ARRIVAL, MORE PICTURES COMING SOON/COMES WITH 2 SETS OF TIRES ON RIMS**

**VERY GOOD CONDITION INSIDE AND OUT, EVEN THE UNDERCARRIAGE IS IN AMAZING CONDITION, VERY CLEAN WITH UNDERCOATING, RUNS AND DRIVES LIKE NEW, SHIFTS AND DRIVES VERY SMOOTH*** 

 ***VERY POWERFUL BULLET PROOF 3.5 LITRE V6 ENGINE, EQUIPPED WITH 4 WHEEL DRIVE, CRUISE CONTROL, REAR POWER WINDOW, LEATHER INTERIOR, POWER SUNROOF, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MORE***

Vehicle comes with complete inspection, safety certification and carfax report. Buy with confidence, we are a OMVIC and UCDA certified registered dealer, member of the used car dealer association and better business bureau. All prices are plus HST and licensing, no hidden fees, no admin fees guaranteed. Warranties available up to 48 months. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available

