2006 Hyundai Accent

Power Options Power Steering Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo Safety ABS Brakes

Emergency Trunk Release

Child safety rear door locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Convenience Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats

Front Bucket Seats

Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes

Air Bag - Driver

Air Bag - Passenger

Air Bag - Front Side Body

Air Bag - Front Side Head

Rear Pass-Through Seat

Vanity Driver Mirror

Vanity Passenger Mirror

Air Bag - Rear Side Head

All Season Front Tires

All Season Rear Tires

Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:

Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror

Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror

Audio Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.