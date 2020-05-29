Menu
Account
Sign In
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Contact Seller
2006 Hyundai Accent

2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Hyundai Accent

GLS

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

  1. 5175632
  2. 5175632
  3. 5175632
  4. 5175632
  5. 5175632
  6. 5175632
  7. 5175632
  8. 5175632
  9. 5175632
  10. 5175632
  11. 5175632
  12. 5175632
  13. 5175632
Contact Seller

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,324KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5175632
  • Stock #: 004885
  • VIN: KMHCN45CX6U004885
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2006 Hyundai Accent GLS, 1.6L 4 Cylinder, Front wheel drive. power windows, clean history, vehicle being sold certified, taxed and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at:

Power Options
  • Power Steering
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Safety
  • ABS Brakes
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Rear bench seats
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • All Season Front Tires
  • All Season Rear Tires
  • Wheel Covers... View all the options on our Website at:
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • Audio Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yaver's Auto

2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 214,300 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 180,154 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Sienna CE
 210,814 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

Call Dealer

905-920-XXXX

(click to show)

905-920-2311

Quick Links
Directions Inventory