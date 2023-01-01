Menu
2006 Hyundai Tucson

184,361 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

GL

GL

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

184,361KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559600
  • VIN: KM8JM12D76U428160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,361 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful 2006 Hyundai Tucson, Runs and Drives Great! Clean inside and out! SUV with lots of room!

$6995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player

