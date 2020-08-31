2006 Infiniti M35

Vehicle Features

Comfort Electrochromic rearview mirror Safety Front/rear crumple zones Emergency inside trunk release Electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Power Options Engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Convenience Dual front/rear cup holders HomeLink universal garage door opener Front/rear carpet floor mats Suspension Multi-link rear suspension

Additional Features Cargo Net LED Taillights Front/rear stabilizer bars Rear window defroster w/timer outside temp display Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVVTCS) 76 litre fuel tank Front seatback map pockets Integrated front fog lights Overhead sunglasses storage Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags Speed-sensing intermittent windshield wipers Dual front map lights Aluminum doors/hood/trunk lid Pwr tilt/sliding tinted glass sunroof w/one-touch open/close & sliding sunshade UV-reducing tinted glass Dual heated pwr mirrors w/reverse tilt-down Rear center armrest w/storage Illuminated aluminum door sill plates Rearview monitor Solar-eclipse illuminated gauges Pwr windows w/one-touch auto-up/down & safety reverse Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof Valet key & trunk lockout feature Infiniti voice recognition (English only) Rear console-mounted vents & floor heater ducts Dual in-glass diversity antennas Infiniti analog clock Illuminated entry/exit system w/delayed fade-out Rear seat reading lights Leather-trimmed shifter Dual front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant classification sensor Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags Rear seat LATCH system Slide-away brake pedal assembly Adaptive front lighting system w/xenon low-beam headlights & auto leveling Front armrest storage container w/auxiliary pwr outlet Advanced tire pressure monitor Rosewood interior trim on instrument panel & doors Front pre-crash height adjustable seat belts w/pre-tensioners & load limiters 3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors (ELR) for all positions & automatic locking retractors (ALR) for all passenger positions 4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes 18" 8-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels Individual key fob linked memory-inc: driver seat, steering wheel, outside mirrors 3.5L DOHC 24-valve aluminum-alloy V6 engine 5-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode & downshift rev matching Double-wishbone front suspension Dual exhaust w/quad chrome finishers P245/45VR18 all-season performance tires Climate controlled leather 10-way driver/6-way passenger pwr front bucket seats w/active head restraints, driver seat adjustable lumbar support ATESSA-ETS intelligent all-wheel drive w/snow mode

