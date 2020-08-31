Menu
2006 Infiniti M35

276,048 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2006 Infiniti M35

2006 Infiniti M35

X

2006 Infiniti M35

X

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

276,048KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5760399
  VIN: JNKAY01F06M264092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SILVERSTONE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Graf/Bourbon/Rosewood
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 276,048 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence
Registered dealer

Fully equipped

Push to start

Back up camera

Sunroof

Leather

Alloy wheels

Navigation

Heated seats

Power seats

Bluetooth

Adaptive cruise control

& much more

Call or text 6479793236 for a test drive







OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Electrochromic rearview mirror
Front/rear crumple zones
Emergency inside trunk release
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Engine-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Dual front/rear cup holders
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Front/rear carpet floor mats
Multi-link rear suspension
Cargo Net
LED Taillights
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Rear window defroster w/timer
outside temp display
Continuously variable valve timing control system (CVVTCS)
76 litre fuel tank
Front seatback map pockets
Integrated front fog lights
Overhead sunglasses storage
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Speed-sensing intermittent windshield wipers
Dual front map lights
Aluminum doors/hood/trunk lid
Pwr tilt/sliding tinted glass sunroof w/one-touch open/close & sliding sunshade
UV-reducing tinted glass
Dual heated pwr mirrors w/reverse tilt-down
Rear center armrest w/storage
Illuminated aluminum door sill plates
Rearview monitor
Solar-eclipse illuminated gauges
Pwr windows w/one-touch auto-up/down & safety reverse
Retained accessory pwr for windows & sunroof
Valet key & trunk lockout feature
Infiniti voice recognition (English only)
Rear console-mounted vents & floor heater ducts
Dual in-glass diversity antennas
Infiniti analog clock
Illuminated entry/exit system w/delayed fade-out
Rear seat reading lights
Leather-trimmed shifter
Dual front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant classification sensor
Front/rear side-impact curtain airbags
Rear seat LATCH system
Slide-away brake pedal assembly
Adaptive front lighting system w/xenon low-beam headlights & auto leveling
Front armrest storage container w/auxiliary pwr outlet
Advanced tire pressure monitor
Rosewood interior trim on instrument panel & doors
Front pre-crash height adjustable seat belts w/pre-tensioners & load limiters
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors (ELR) for all positions & automatic locking retractors (ALR) for all passenger positions
4-wheel vented pwr disc brakes
18" 8-spoke aluminum-alloy wheels
Individual key fob linked memory-inc: driver seat, steering wheel, outside mirrors
3.5L DOHC 24-valve aluminum-alloy V6 engine
5-speed automatic transmission w/manual shift mode & downshift rev matching
Double-wishbone front suspension
Dual exhaust w/quad chrome finishers
P245/45VR18 all-season performance tires
Climate controlled leather 10-way driver/6-way passenger pwr front bucket seats w/active head restraints, driver seat adjustable lumbar support
ATESSA-ETS intelligent all-wheel drive w/snow mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-XXXX

647-979-3236

