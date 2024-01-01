Menu
<p style=line-height: 1.5;>2006 Kia Sportage, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Navigation, bluetooth and Heated Seats! AWD and Great for any Weather!</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees </strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;><strong>To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.</strong></p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com</p><p style=line-height: 1.5;>Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.<br />We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.<br /><br />CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.<br /><br />Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! </p>

2006 Kia Sportage

144,630 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2006 Kia Sportage

4dr LX V6 Auto AWD

2006 Kia Sportage

4dr LX V6 Auto AWD

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,630KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJE723667246332

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 144,630 KM

2006 Kia Sportage, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! Navigation, bluetooth and Heated Seats! AWD and Great for any Weather!

$5995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.

For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com

Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

289-639-XXXX

289-639-6755

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2006 Kia Sportage