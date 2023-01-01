$2,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-962-2226
2006 Mazda MAZDA3
GT *AS-IS, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
905-962-2226
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10215786
- VIN: JM1BK123261460439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 231,558 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing
AS-IS
Leather seats
Heated seats
Sunroof
Power locks
Power mirrors
Auxiliary input
Remote key-less entry
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
