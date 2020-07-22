2006 Pontiac Solstice

+ taxes & licensing
905-573-9007
2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
CONVERTIBLE !! WOW !! 4 CYLINDER 5 SPEED MANUAL AIR !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! FULLY CERTIFIED . PLUS HST AND LICENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007 81,300 KMS ONLY
