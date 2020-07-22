2006 Pontiac Solstice

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Trunk Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.