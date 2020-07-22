Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice

81,300 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Collectible Auto Sales

905-573-9007

SE

Location

Collectible Auto Sales

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

905-573-9007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

81,300KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5413115
  • VIN: 1G2MB33B76Y104543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,300 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVERTIBLE  !!  WOW !!  4 CYLINDER  5 SPEED MANUAL  AIR !! POWER GROUP PACKAGE !! FULLY CERTIFIED . PLUS HST AND LICENCING. COLLECTIBLE AUTO SALES HAMILTON 905-573-9007     81,300 KMS ONLY 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
AM/FM CD Player
Bucket Seats
Engine Immobilizer
Convertible Soft Top

2493 Barton St. East, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X1

