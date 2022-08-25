Menu
2006 Toyota Matrix

204,862 KM

Details Features

$5,800

+ tax & licensing
$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

Star Vendor Auto

289-925-6557

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

2006 Toyota Matrix

Location

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

289-925-6557

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,800

+ taxes & licensing

204,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9003211
  VIN: 2T1KR32E96C579C18

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 204,862 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Star Vendor Auto

Star Vendor Auto

40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8

