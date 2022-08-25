$5,800+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Matrix
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
204,862KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9003211
- VIN: 2T1KR32E96C579C18
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 204,862 KM
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
40 Parkdale Avenue North, Hamilton, ON L8H 5W8