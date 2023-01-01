Menu
2006 Toyota Tacoma

274,000 KM

DoubleCab 141" V6 Auto 4WD

DoubleCab 141" V6 Auto 4WD

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

274,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9497464
  • VIN: 5TEMU52N56Z188776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 274,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Toyota Tacoma DoubleCab 141" V6 Auto 4WD, long bed, excellent conditions ,no rust, carfax shows minor claim, lot of life letf on this one, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 905 3128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0gS3pYuU41LTVacmK/OJnaVczTKSx350

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

