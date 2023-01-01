$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2006 Toyota Tacoma
DoubleCab 141" V6 Auto 4WD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9497464
- VIN: 5TEMU52N56Z188776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 274,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Toyota Tacoma DoubleCab 141" V6 Auto 4WD, long bed, excellent conditions ,no rust, carfax shows minor claim, lot of life letf on this one, safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 905 3128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0gS3pYuU41LTVacmK/OJnaVczTKSx350
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.