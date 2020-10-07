Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Audi Q7

145,486 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

Contact Seller
2007 Audi Q7

2007 Audi Q7

PREMIUM

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Audi Q7

PREMIUM

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

  1. 1605111899
  2. 1605111899
  3. 1605111899
  4. 1605111899
  5. 1605111899
  6. 1605111899
  7. 1605111899
  8. 1605111899
  9. 1605111899
  10. 1605111899
  11. 1605111899
  12. 1605111899
  13. 1605111899
  14. 1605111899
  15. 1605111899
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

145,486KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6059118
  • VIN: WA1BY74L27D073172

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 145,486 KM

Vehicle Description


OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2012 Lexus RX 350 Le...
 150,662 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 51,197 KM
$9,485 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 94,592 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Call Dealer

905-544-XXXX

(click to show)

905-544-5568

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory