New Arrival! This 2007 Cadillac CTS is fresh on our lot in Hamilton.
This sedan has 195,000 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 210HP 2.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.mountainmitsubishi.ca/inventory/credit-application.aspx?lng=2
Mountain Mitsubishi is located in Hamilton and serves as your Ontario Mitsubishi dealer. Mountain Mitsubishi is focused on ensuring all customers receive a premium Mitsubishi experience. If you're in the market for a New Mitsubishi vehicle you'll find our Mitsubishi Sales staff courteous and professional. Mountain Mitsubishi Mitsubishi carries the full Mitsubishi line-up of new vehicles including the Mitsubishi Lancer, Mitsubishi Lancer Sportback, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Mitsubishi EVO), Mitsubishi Outlander, Mitsubishi RVR and Mitsubishi Mirage.We welcome you to visit Mountain Mitsubishi today to test drive a new or used Mitsubishi and see what makes Mitsubishi vehicles the best back cars in the world.*total cost of borrowing reflected in all payments Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Hamilton. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Steering
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Overhead console: Mini
Tachometer
Phone
Compass
Trip Computer
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
AM/FM/Satellite-capable Radio
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Delphi
Total Number of Speakers: 7
Side Airbag
Onstar
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Steering Wheel Air Conditioning Controls
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Short and long arm front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Privacy glass: Light
Audio system security
4 door
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Power remote trunk release
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Wheel Width: 7
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Leatherette seat upholstery
Clock: In-radio display
Painted aluminum rims
Grille with chrome bar
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Front Leg Room: 1,077 mm
Fuel Capacity: 66 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,438 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.0 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.6 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,880 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,355 mm
Rear Leg Room: 940 mm
Overall Width: 1,795 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Max cargo capacity: 362 L
Curb weight: 1,592 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 2,091 kg
Overall Length: 4,828 mm
Overall height: 1,441 mm
Front Head Room: 989 mm
Rear Head Room: 937 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,367 mm
Selective service internet access
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.