2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51- CONVERTIBLE- AUTOMATIC
Location
Acen Motors Inc.
1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8286174
- VIN: 1G1YY36U575110619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 79,000 KM
Vehicle Description
07 Chevrolet Corvette, Convertible, automatic transmission, Z51 package, Naviagaion, Heads Up Display, Leather seats, heated seats, Bose audio system, excellent condition!
Sold certified.
Vehicle Features
