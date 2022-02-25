Menu
2007 Chevrolet Corvette

79,000 KM

Details Description Features

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51- CONVERTIBLE- AUTOMATIC

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51- CONVERTIBLE- AUTOMATIC

Location

Acen Motors Inc.

1926 King St. East, Hamilton, ON L8K 1W1

905-545-7200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

79,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286174
  • VIN: 1G1YY36U575110619

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 79,000 KM

Vehicle Description

07 Chevrolet Corvette, Convertible, automatic transmission, Z51 package, Naviagaion, Heads Up Display, Leather seats, heated seats, Bose audio system, excellent condition!

Sold certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Convertible Soft Top

