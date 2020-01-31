Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Chevrolet Impala

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Chevrolet Impala

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

  1. 1582346795
  2. 1582346795
  3. 1582346795
  4. 1582346795
  5. 1582346795
  6. 1582346795
  7. 1582346795
  8. 1582346795
  9. 1582346795
Contact Seller

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,494KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4623387
  • VIN: 2G1WB58N879286366
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Star Sales Ltd

2005 Dodge Grand Car...
 136,580 KM
$3,250 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Fusion SE
 147,380 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Impala
 112,494 KM
$4,250 + tax & lic
Auto Star Sales Ltd

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-639-XXXX

(click to show)

289-639-6755

Send A Message