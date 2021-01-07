Menu
2007 Chevrolet Impala

135,150 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

Location

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

135,150KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6518359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Drives well and very clean interior, Well maintained and regularly serviced! 

$3995.00 Plus tax and licnesining fees 

To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first.


Give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com


Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months 


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights

Email Auto Star Sales Ltd

