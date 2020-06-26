Menu
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2007 Dodge Caliber

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

2007 Dodge Caliber

SXT

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 130,132KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5284586
  • Stock #: B9865
  • VIN: 1B3HB48B47D300865
Exterior Colour
Maroon
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

