$6,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SE
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 143,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Dodge Caravan Se, excellent conditions,super clean no rust, classic ,well kept one family vehicle,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9054128999
click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YwtaQr7FJ0bSyKkyenoL0EaXtOlhqbFL
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, available now at GC Motors! This silver minivan has a comfortable grey interior and is powered by a reliable 3.3L 6-cylinder engine. With 143,000km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan has plenty of life left in it.
Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry, making every trip a breeze. Stay comfortable with the heated mirrors, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. The Grand Caravan also comes equipped with a CD player, cruise control, and steering wheel controls for a seamless driving experience.
This Grand Caravan offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo with its folding rear seat, making it perfect for family outings or hauling gear. With its front-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, navigating Canadian roads is effortless. Come visit GC Motors today and experience the spacious comfort and reliability of this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan!
Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:
- Spacious and Comfortable: The folding rear seat provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.
- Effortless Driving: The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive system make navigating Canadian roads a breeze.
- Convenient Features: Enjoy the ease of power windows, power locks, and keyless entry for a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.
- Stay Connected: The CD player and steering wheel controls make it easy to enjoy your favorite music on the road.
- Stay Warm and Comfortable: The heated mirrors and air conditioning keep you comfortable year-round.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277