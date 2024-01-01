Menu
<p>2007 Dodge Caravan Se, excellent conditions,super clean no rust, classic ,well kept one family vehicle,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9054128999</p><p>click or paste here for carfax; https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=YwtaQr7FJ0bSyKkyenoL0EaXtOlhqbFL</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, available now at GC Motors! This silver minivan has a comfortable grey interior and is powered by a reliable 3.3L 6-cylinder engine. With 143,000km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan has plenty of life left in it.</p><p>Enjoy the convenience of features like power windows, power locks, and keyless entry, making every trip a breeze. Stay comfortable with the heated mirrors, tilt steering wheel, and air conditioning. The Grand Caravan also comes equipped with a CD player, cruise control, and steering wheel controls for a seamless driving experience.</p><p>This Grand Caravan offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo with its folding rear seat, making it perfect for family outings or hauling gear. With its front-wheel drive system and automatic transmission, navigating Canadian roads is effortless. Come visit GC Motors today and experience the spacious comfort and reliability of this 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable:</strong> The folding rear seat provides ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families on the go.</li><li><strong>Effortless Driving:</strong> The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive system make navigating Canadian roads a breeze.</li><li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> Enjoy the ease of power windows, power locks, and keyless entry for a comfortable and stress-free driving experience.</li><li><strong>Stay Connected:</strong> The CD player and steering wheel controls make it easy to enjoy your favorite music on the road.</li><li><strong>Stay Warm and Comfortable:</strong> The heated mirrors and air conditioning keep you comfortable year-round.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

143,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D4GP24R37B114932

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 143,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Quads / Captains

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277

905-312-8999
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan