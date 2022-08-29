Menu
2007 Ford Edge

159,298 KM

Details Description Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zens Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL *AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF*

2007 Ford Edge

SEL *AWD, LEATHER HEATED SEATS, MOONROOF*

Location

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

159,298KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9071167
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C07BA89041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing 
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
AWD
Moonroof
Heated seats
Leather seats
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Cruise control 
Remote key-less entry
AUX input
Power windows
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included

Zens Auto Sales

Zens Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

