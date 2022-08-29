2007 Ford Edge

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 5 9 , 2 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9071167

9071167 VIN: 2FMDK49C07BA89041

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 159,298 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included

