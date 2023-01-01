$1,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion
4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,995
+ taxes & licensing
228,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3FAHP08107R118075
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 228,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Ford Fusion SEL fwd, SOL AS IS, needs rockers, drives fine call 2897002277 or 9053128999
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Email GC Motors
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
Call Dealer
289-700-XXXX(click to show)
289-700-2277
Alternate Numbers905-312-8999
