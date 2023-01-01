Menu
<p>2007 Ford Fusion SEL fwd, SOL AS IS, needs rockers, drives fine call 2897002277 or 9053128999</p>

2007 Ford Fusion

228,000 KM

$1,995

+ tax & licensing
2007 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD

2007 Ford Fusion

4dr Sdn V6 SEL FWD

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

228,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 3FAHP08107R118075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 228,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Ford Fusion SEL fwd, SOL AS IS, needs rockers, drives fine call 2897002277 or 9053128999

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-XXXX

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2007 Ford Fusion