2007 Honda Accord

152,000 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2007 Honda Accord

2007 Honda Accord

EX-L

2007 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5735550
  • Stock #: 1329
  • VIN: 1HGCM56757A811866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Honda Accord EXL, 2.4L 4 cylinder, Front wheel drive, Bluetooth, heated seats, navigation, steering wheel audio control. Vehicle being sold certified, HST and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Daytime Running Lights
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security alarm system
Navigation System
Four wheel disc brakes
Leather Seat
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

