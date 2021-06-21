+ taxes & licensing
289-639-6755
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3
289-639-6755
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Honda Civic, Runs and Drives Smooth, Clean inside and out, A/C blows cold
$4495.00 Plus tax and licensing fees
To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.
For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com
Come experience our hassle free buying experience and buying with confidence.
Our goal is to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.
CarProof is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.
Lubrico Warranty also Available from 3 months up to 36 months
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3