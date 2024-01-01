$4,499+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 193,922 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious work vehicle? Look no further than this 2007 Hyundai Entourage, available now at GG Cars! This well-maintained minivan boasts a powerful 3.8L V6 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, making it a breeze to drive whether you're navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Its gray exterior and matching gray interior provide a clean and classic look!
With 193,922 km on the odometer, this Entourage has proven its durability and reliability. Enjoy a host of features designed to enhance your driving experience, from air conditioning and power windows to a CD player and a convenient folding rear seat.
Here are five features to get you excited:
- Smooth and Powerful: The 3.8L V6 engine delivers plenty of power for confident acceleration, while the automatic transmission ensures smooth and effortless gear changes.
- Comfort and Convenience: Enjoy features like power seats, power windows, and air conditioning, all designed to enhance your comfort and convenience on every journey.
- Safety First: Rest assured knowing your family is protected with features like driver and passenger airbags, side airbags, and traction control.
- Rear Seat Flexibility: With the folding rear seats, you have the flexibility to accommodate both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for hauling everything from groceries to camping gear.
Visit GG Cars today to see this dependable and spacious Hyundai Entourage in person!
OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All Of Our Pre-Owned Vehicles Are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.
We're Located At 1121 King Street East, Hamilton Ontario. Test Drives Are By Appointment Only - Book Your Appointment Today. Call Or Text Us At (905) 975-9705 Email: Gusmarkos@Gmail.Com. Traveling To See Us? Ask Us About Our Customer Travel Program. Need A Delivery To Anywhere In Ontario? No Problem! Our Staff Is Willing To Come To You!
