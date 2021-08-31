Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

186,748 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5Pass Accident Free

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5Pass Accident Free

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

186,748KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781058
  • VIN: 5NMSG73E17H112501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 186,748 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
plus HST plus licensing 
12 months or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 
Car-proof included

Accident Free
Safety
Financing available

Air Conditioning

Fog Lights

Folding Rear Seats

Auxiliary Input
Cruise control 
Power locks
Power Steering
Power Windows 
Tilt wheel
CD player
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels

Automatic headlights

Steering wheel controls

Trailer Hitch

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
AWD
Aux input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

