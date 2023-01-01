Menu
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GLS 5Pass

2007 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GLS 5Pass

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9704947
  VIN: 5NMSH73E17H091159

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

20007 Hyundai Santa fe SE,AWD,leather,sunroof, excellent conditions,one owner .clean carfax, second set of tires with alloy rims,safety certification inclued call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=0QEbmy7KodWDPddEb1dBdNZ6gA7fcjVa

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

905-312-8999
