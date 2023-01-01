Menu
2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

148,060 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Star Sales Ltd

289-639-6755

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo

Location

Auto Star Sales Ltd

252 Adeline Ave, Hamilton, ON L8H 5V3

289-639-6755

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,060KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10185840
  • VIN: 1J8HR48P97C679365

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,060 KM

Vehicle Description


2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo, Runs and Drives Great! Detailed Interior! Ready to Go! 4x4! Ice Blows cold!


$6995.00 Plus tax and licensing fees 


To view the Vehicle or take it out for a test drive please book an appointment first or give us a call.


For more information give us a call at 289-639-6755 for more info! or E-mail us at autostarsalesltd@gmail.com


Experience our hassle-free buying experience and buy with confidence.
We aim to have you come in as our customer and leave as our friend.

CarFax is available in person, and a copy will also be given when sold.

Warranties are Available from 3 to 36 months for all Makes and Models! 


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

