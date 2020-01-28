Menu
2007 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2007 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

G&G Cars

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-975-9705

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,226KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607628
  • Stock #: GG5462008
  • VIN: 1J8FT28027D399152
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified* One Owner, No Accidents, Automatic Transmission, Power Doors, Power Windows, Speed Sensitive Power Locks, Power Heated Mirrors, This Low Mileage SUV Has Just 98,229 Kms. It's Red In Colour. Its Powered By A 2.0L 4 Cylinder Fuel Efficient Engine. 90 Day Warranty Included in Price, Two Year Extended Warranty Available.

As Car And Driver Says, The Patriot's Mission - Offering Buyers A Low-Cost Entry To The Jeep Look And Lifestyle - Is Crystal Clear. This 2007 Jeep Patriot Is The Very Similar in Shape to the 2020 Jeep Patriot Model - Its Timeless Style!! Every Day Is An Adventure In The Jeep Patriot. Whether You're Travelling Over Snow-Covered City Streets Or Searching For Off-Road Hideaways, You're Delivered With Strength And Style. You'll Confidently Meet Every Challenge With Value And Efficiency Since The Patriot Is One Of The Most Affordable Suvs In Canada. Those Who Crave An Adventure-Filled Lifestyle, Fueled By Comfort, Confidence, And Economy, Will Thrive In The World Of Jeep Patriot.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 531-9705 or (905) 975-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Winter Tires
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

78 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

