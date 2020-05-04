2007 Jeep Patriot

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Winter Tires

Luggage Rack

Trailer Hitch

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Proximity Key

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio

Android Auto

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Quads / Captains

Split Rear Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.