2007 Jeep Wrangler

133,039 KM

Details Features

$19,666

+ tax & licensing
$19,666

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-544-5568

2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

2007 Jeep Wrangler

RUBICON

Location

Wayne's Auto World

1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

905-544-5568

Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,666

+ taxes & licensing

133,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8594501
  • Stock #: 7578
  • VIN: 1J4GA641X7L137578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 133,039 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

