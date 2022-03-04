$19,666+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,666
+ taxes & licensing
Wayne's Auto World
905-544-5568
2007 Jeep Wrangler
2007 Jeep Wrangler
RUBICON
Location
Wayne's Auto World
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
905-544-5568
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,666
+ taxes & licensing
133,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8594501
- Stock #: 7578
- VIN: 1J4GA641X7L137578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 133,039 KM
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wayne's Auto World
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wayne's Auto World
Hamilton Parkdale Ave Location
1 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1