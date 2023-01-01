Menu
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

66,418 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX,ONLY 66000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

GX,ONLY 66000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,

Location

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

  1. 1696365177
  2. 1696365180
  3. 1696365183
  4. 1696365187
  5. 1696365190
  6. 1696365193
  7. 1696365196
  8. 1696365200
  9. 1696365202
  10. 1696365212
  11. 1696365216
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

66,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10500699
  • VIN: jm1nc25f170136959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 66,418 KM

Vehicle Description

only 66000km,accident free, clean carfax,safety included, no added fees or charges, like new

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-XXXX

905-318-3353

