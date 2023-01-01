$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GX,ONLY 66000KM,ACCIDENT FREE,
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
66,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10500699
- VIN: jm1nc25f170136959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 66,418 KM
Vehicle Description
only 66000km,accident free, clean carfax,safety included, no added fees or charges, like new
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
