$15,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5
GX 0NLY 71000KM,ACCIDENT FREE
Location
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
905-318-3353
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,500
+ taxes & licensing
71,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1nc15f470132401
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 71,213 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, only 71000km,2 owner non winter driven, auto,power options, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
2007 Mazda Miata MX-5