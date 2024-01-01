Menu
<p>accident free, only 71000km,2 owner non winter driven, auto,power options, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition</p>

2007 Mazda Miata MX-5

71,213 KM

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

71,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN jm1nc15f470132401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 71,213 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, only 71000km,2 owner non winter driven, auto,power options, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

