2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

295,512 KM

Details

$8,799

+ tax & licensing
$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8

2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

V8

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,799

+ taxes & licensing

295,512KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7446050
  • VIN: WDDNG86X47A110516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 295,512 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with Confidence Registered dealer
Fully equipped
Navigation
back up camera
wood trim
Dual sunroof 
push to start
memory seats
curtains 
Bluetooth 
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Air Suspension
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

