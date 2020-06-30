Menu
2007 Nissan Titan

196,726 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

GG Cars

905-975-9705

XE

XE

Location

401 Parkdale Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 5Y4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

  • Listing ID: 5348648
  • Stock #: GG54620035
  • VIN: 1N6AA07B87N205892

196,726KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Desirable Features: 4x4, Work Box, Only 2 Owners, Crew Cab, Heated Power Mirrors, Power Windows, Power Locks, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Tow Package, Mp3 Compatible, Aluminum Wheels, Extra Led Bar And Lights Installed, Very Well Maintained, No Rust****

The Nissan Titan Is Comparable In Size And Capability To Pickup Trucks From The Chevy, Dodge, And Ford For 2007, And It Has What Some Buyers Might Find Appealing: A Streamlined Model Lineup. All Titans Have A Powerful 5 speed Automatic Transmission 5.6L V8 Engine With 317 Horsepower And 385 Ft-Lbs Of Torque.

Dear Valued Customers Due To Covid-19 Pandemic Our Showroom Will Be Open By Appointment Only So You We Can Enjoy Our 1 On 1 VIP Service And Also Allows Us To Disinfect Our Vehicles Between Each Customer To Keep Ourselves And Our Community Healthy. We Also Offer 100% Online Buy Cars Online Complete With Financing And Delivery! We Remain Committed To Providing You With The Support And An Amazing Promotion At These Extraordinary Times. Please Contact For Details To Take An Advantage Of These Great Offers.

OMVIC Licensed Dealership. All of our pre-owned vehicles are CarProof VERIFIED. This includes; Lien Search, Registration Search, Accident Claims and Odometer Records for the U.S. and Canada. Buy with confidence with our Hassle-Free All-Inclusive Pricing! NO HIDDEN FEES, PRICE + HST + LICENSING! We Sell All Makes and Models, and if we don’t have what you're looking for We Will Find It For You. We Welcome All Trade-Ins. Coming to a dealership shouldn't be stressful. We believe we can add automotive value and build relationships that last a lifetime.

Book Your Appointment Today. Call or text us at (905) 975-9705 or (905) 531-9705, email: gusmarkos@gmail.com. Traveling to see us? Ask us about our customer travel program. Need a delivery to anywhere in Ontario? No problem! Our staff is willing to come to you!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
AM/FM CD Player
Android Auto
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

