Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Nissan Versa

179,242 KM

Details Description Features

$2,799

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

Rim Ram Auto Sales

647-979-3236

Contact Seller
2007 Nissan Versa

2007 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

647-979-3236

  1. 1623872011
  2. 1623872011
  3. 1623872011
  4. 1623872011
  5. 1623872011
  6. 1623872011
  7. 1623872011
  8. 1623872011
  9. 1623872011
  10. 1623872011
  11. 1623872011
  12. 1623872011
  13. 1623872011
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,799

+ taxes & licensing

179,242KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7206866
  • VIN: 3N1BC11E67L439249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence 
Registered dealer
Automatic 
cruise control 
stereo Bluetooth 
USB plug in
Aux plug in
power windows
Power locks 
2 keys with remotes 
A/C
& much more
call or text 6479793236 for a test drive


OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
















Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rim Ram Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Genesis...
 254,889 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2002 Acura TL Leather
 221,836 KM
$2,999 + tax & lic
2007 Nissan Altima SL
 219,230 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Email Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

Rim Ram Auto Sales

1605 King St E, Hamilton, ON L8K 1T5

Call Dealer

647-979-XXXX

(click to show)

647-979-3236

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory