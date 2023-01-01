$3,995+ tax & licensing
289-700-2277
2007 Pontiac G5
2dr Cpe GT
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10345473
- VIN: 1G2AN18BX77275298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Pontiac G5 2dr Cpe GT, drives good , lot of power, low kilometres for the year, leather ,sunroof ,3 previous owners, clean carfax, "SOLD AS IS" call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+sWUM7JyZlbqYlMfiofl66RpOpvnoA6u
