2007 Pontiac G5

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2007 Pontiac G5

2007 Pontiac G5

2dr Cpe GT

2007 Pontiac G5

2dr Cpe GT

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10345473
  • VIN: 1G2AN18BX77275298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Pontiac G5 2dr Cpe GT, drives good , lot of power, low kilometres for the year, leather ,sunroof ,3 previous owners, clean carfax, "SOLD AS IS" call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+sWUM7JyZlbqYlMfiofl66RpOpvnoA6u

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

