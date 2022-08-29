2007 Saturn Ion

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 1 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9270976

9270976 VIN: 1G8AJ55F17Z196039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Spoiler Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Wheel Covers

