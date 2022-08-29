Menu
2007 Saturn Ion

151,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2007 Saturn Ion

2007 Saturn Ion

4dr Sdn Auto

2007 Saturn Ion

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270976
  • VIN: 1G8AJ55F17Z196039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2007 Saturn ION 2 Midlevel, excellent conditions, gas saver,perfect winter beater,clean carfax,safety certification included in the price call 2897002277 or 9053128999 click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=TZNR5aC+rLFNeUNlGnYs9rHzXYVbRq3F

 

 

 

 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Alternate Numbers
905-312-8999
