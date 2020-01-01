2007 Toyota Camry

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3
905-920-2311
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
** BEING SOLD AS-IS NOT IN ROAD WORTHY CONDITION. ** Great for Export, 4 Cylinder LE
“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”
Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to 6PM, Tuesday to Thursday 10AM to 8PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 10 to 2PM.
We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3