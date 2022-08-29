$6,995+ tax & licensing
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
905-312-8181
2007 Toyota Corolla
2007 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6
905-312-8181
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
196,600KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9048628
- Stock #: 825037
- VIN: 2t1br32e37c825037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 825037
- Mileage 196,600 KM
Vehicle Description
4 cly auto air power steering power brakes am fm cd certified
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lovely Auto Sales Limited
1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6