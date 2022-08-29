Menu
2007 Toyota Corolla

196,600 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

905-312-8181

2007 Toyota Corolla

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

2007 Toyota Corolla

CE

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-8181

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

196,600KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9048628
  • Stock #: 825037
  • VIN: 2t1br32e37c825037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 825037
  • Mileage 196,600 KM

Vehicle Description

4 cly auto air power steering power brakes am fm cd certified

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

Lovely Auto Sales Limited

1548 Barton St East, Hamilton, ON L8H 2X6

905-312-XXXX

905-312-8181

