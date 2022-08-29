2007 Toyota Corolla

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 6 , 6 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9048628

9048628 Stock #: 825037

825037 VIN: 2t1br32e37c825037

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 825037

Mileage 196,600 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Interior Bucket Seats Immobilizer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.