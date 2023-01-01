$4,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2007 Toyota Matrix
5dr Wgn Auto
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10219833
- VIN: 2T1KR32E27C630353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 273,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Toyota Matrix Base, starts and drives fine,ac works,2 previos owners,carfax shows a police report in 2007 no claim, this vehicle is SOLD AS IS, Call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CjDH9xGJApFextKvsdmfBLyE7RQNS97A
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.