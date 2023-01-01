Menu
2007 Toyota Matrix

273,000 KM

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

GC Motors

289-700-2277

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

2007 Toyota Matrix

5dr Wgn Auto

Location

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

289-700-2277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

273,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10219833
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E27C630353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota Matrix Base, starts and drives fine,ac works,2 previos owners,carfax shows a police report in 2007 no claim, this vehicle is SOLD AS IS, Call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax:  https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=CjDH9xGJApFextKvsdmfBLyE7RQNS97A

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GC Motors

GC Motors

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

