2007 Toyota Matrix

148,087 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Best Motors

289-988-8088

2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

XR

2007 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

289-988-8088

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,087KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10409919
  • Stock #: C0439
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E97C680439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,087 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Mechanical

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks

Best Motors

Best Motors

82 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 1H7

