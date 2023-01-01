2007 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 0 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10409919

10409919 Stock #: C0439

C0439 VIN: 2T1KR32E97C680439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,087 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Mechanical Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.