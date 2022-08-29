Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Matrix

256,560 KM

Details Description

$6,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,444

+ taxes & licensing

AutoHub

905-575-2886

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Matrix

2007 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Matrix

BASE

Location

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

905-575-2886

  1. 9190087
  2. 9190087
  3. 9190087
  4. 9190087
  5. 9190087
  6. 9190087
  7. 9190087
  8. 9190087
  9. 9190087
  10. 9190087
  11. 9190087
  12. 9190087
  13. 9190087
  14. 9190087
  15. 9190087
  16. 9190087
Contact Seller

$6,444

+ taxes & licensing

256,560KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9190087
  • Stock #: AH776P
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E87C652776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 256,560 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREEImpeccable, First-Rate, Pre-Owned AutoHub Certified Vehicles.
AT AUTOHUB, CUSTOMER SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY...DON'T BELIEVE US? CHECK WHAT OUR CUSTOMERS ARE SAYING ON GOOGLE AND SEE WHY WE ARE HAMILTON'S #1 DEALER 4 YEARS IN A ROW!! WE ARE HAPPY TO PROVIDE YOU WITH VEHICLE SOLUTIONS THAT WE KNOW YOU WILL BE HAPPY WITH FOR YEARS TO COME!
All you have to do is pay the Price + HST and Licensing in order to drive away with one of our many AutoHub certified, pre-owned, luxury vehicles, all of which are provided with complete Car Fax or Auto Check Reports by UCDA! At AutoHub, not only do we guarantee every vehicle, including the one featured here, is thoroughly inspected 150 points by our trained technicians.
Are you new to Canada? Do you have Bad Credit? No Credit? Have you filed for Bankruptcy or Proposal? If you answered yes to any of the aforesaid questions then please call us at 905-575-AUTO (2886) or 1-855-444-6482 so that our experienced sales, financial and service team members may afford you with Ontarios best financing options made available based on approved credit. Also ask for our No payment for 90 days and 0% financing program.
Please visit us as we are pleased to service you six days a week. Also catering to our Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Dundas, Burlington, Oakville, Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Caledonia, Grimsby, Brantford, Haldimand, Welland, Norfolk, Brant, Cayuga, Binbrook, Waterdown, Flamborough, Lincoln, St. Catharine, Vaughan, Toronto, North York, Markham, Etobicoke, Barrie and Niagara.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoHub

2018 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 53,805 KM
$52,444 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Forte EX
 81,181 KM
$17,444 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Edge SEL-N...
 76,334 KM
$25,444 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoHub

AutoHub

AutoHub

109 Queenston Rd., Hamilton, ON L8K 1G3

Call Dealer

905-575-XXXX

(click to show)

905-575-2886

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory