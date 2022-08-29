2007 Toyota Matrix

$6,444 + taxes & licensing 2 5 6 , 5 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9190087

9190087 Stock #: AH776P

AH776P VIN: 2T1KR32E87C652776

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 256,560 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.