2007 Toyota Prius

Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist ABS Brakes Child safety rear door locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Windows rear window defogger Seating Cloth Seats Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade

Additional Features Keyless Start Air Bag - Driver Air Bag - Passenger Air Bag - Front Side Body Air Bag - Front Side Head Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes Rear Pass-Through Seat Vanity Driver Mirror Vanity Passenger Mirror A/C Front All Season Front Tires All Season Rear Tires A/C Climate Control Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror Wheels Locks...

