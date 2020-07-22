Menu
2007 Toyota Prius

132,871 KM

Details

$6,695

+ tax & licensing
$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2007 Toyota Prius

2007 Toyota Prius

2007 Toyota Prius

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$6,695

+ taxes & licensing

132,871KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5692017
  • Stock #: 1320
  • VIN: JTDKB22U273208551

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 132,871 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Toyota prius hybrid, 1.5L 4 cylinder, front wheel drive, push to start, steering wheel audio control, gas saver. Vehicle being sold certified, taxes and licensing extra. Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM. We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.... Read the full description on our Website at: http://www.yaversauto.com... Read the full description on our Website at:

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
rear window defogger
Cloth Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Keyless Start
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Front Disc - Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
All Season Front Tires
All Season Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
Wheels Locks... View all the options on our Website at:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

