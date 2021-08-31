Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Sienna

276,659 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Zen's Auto Sales

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Sienna

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Sienna

CE

Location

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

905-962-2226

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

276,659KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7737609
  • VIN: 5TDZK29CX7S043567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 276,659 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer: Zen's Auto Sale

NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.

plus HST plus licensing 

6 months or 6,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim 

Car-proof included

Safety

Financing available

7 passenger

Air Conditioning

Power locks

Power window

Power steering

Power mirrors

Remote key-less entry

CD player

Premium audio

Airbag: driver

Airbag: passenger

Alloy wheels

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Entertainment System
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Zen's Auto Sales

2011 Volkswagen Tigu...
 173,474 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2009 Ford F-150 XLT
 218,726 KM
$16,495 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 182,390 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Email Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

Zen's Auto Sales

74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5

Call Dealer

905-962-XXXX

(click to show)

905-962-2226

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory