2007 Toyota Tundra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,900 + taxes & licensing 7 5 , 9 3 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

VIN: 5tfbv58157x008469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 75,932 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

