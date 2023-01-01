$22,900+ tax & licensing
$22,900
+ taxes & licensing
RDJ Auto Sales & Service
905-318-3353
2007 Toyota Tundra
LIMITED,DOUBLE CAB,5.7V8,4X4,ONLY 75K
Location
150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
75,932KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10638072
- VIN: 5tfbv58157x008469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,932 KM
Vehicle Description
accident free, clean carfax,limited model,5.7 v8,4x4,leather,ext cab, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
