2007 Toyota Tundra

75,932 KM

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

905-318-3353

2007 Toyota Tundra

2007 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED,DOUBLE CAB,5.7V8,4X4,ONLY 75K

2007 Toyota Tundra

LIMITED,DOUBLE CAB,5.7V8,4X4,ONLY 75K

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

905-318-3353

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

75,932KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10638072
  VIN: 5tfbv58157x008469

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Tan Leather
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 75,932 KM

Vehicle Description

accident free, clean carfax,limited model,5.7 v8,4x4,leather,ext cab, safety included, no added fees or charges, excellent condition.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

RDJ Auto Sales & Service

150 Hempstead Drive, Hamilton, ON L8W 2E4

