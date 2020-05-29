Menu
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2008 Acura MDX

2008 Acura MDX

Sport/Entertainment Pkg

2008 Acura MDX

Sport/Entertainment Pkg

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5044002
  • Stock #: 1193
  • VIN: 2HNYD28808H001910
Exterior Colour
Gray
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

** New Arrival 2008 Acura MDX , Tech Package+Entertainment Package, 142000km, 7 Passengers , Navigation DVD, Sunroof, Alloys and More available for sale Certified $10995+HST and Licensing **Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday 10 to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Locks
  • Power Liftgate
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
Seating
  • Third Row Seat
  • Heated rear seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Memory Seat(s)
  • Front Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Security
  • Security alarm system
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • MEMORY MIRRORS
  • Entertainment System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Leather Seat
  • Active suspension
  • A/C REAR
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Air Bag - Driver
  • Air Bag - Passenger
  • Air Bag - Front Side Body
  • Air Bag - Front Side Head
  • Rear Pass-Through Seat
  • Vanity Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Front
  • Air Bag - Rear Side Head
  • Performance Front Tires
  • Performance Rear Tires
  • A/C Climate Control
  Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
  • Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
  • A/C Multi-Zone
  • Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
  • Dual Shift Transmission
  • Generic Moon/Sun Roof
  • Moon/Sun Roof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

