Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Acura MDX

265,731 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sam's Auto

905-547-1745

Contact Seller
2008 Acura MDX

2008 Acura MDX

4WD 4dr Elite Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Acura MDX

4WD 4dr Elite Pkg

Location

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

905-547-1745

  1. 6509334
  2. 6509334
  3. 6509334
  4. 6509334
  5. 6509334
  6. 6509334
  7. 6509334
  8. 6509334
  9. 6509334
  10. 6509334
  11. 6509334
  12. 6509334
  13. 6509334
  14. 6509334
  15. 6509334
  16. 6509334
  17. 6509334
  18. 6509334
  19. 6509334
  20. 6509334
  21. 6509334
  22. 6509334
  23. 6509334
  24. 6509334
  25. 6509334
  26. 6509334
  27. 6509334
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

265,731KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6509334
  • Stock #: 8H003953
  • VIN: 2HNYD28868H003953

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 8H003953
  • Mileage 265,731 KM

Vehicle Description

SAM'S AUTO


PRICE+TAX & LICENSE


THIS VEHICLE COMES FULLY SERVICED, CERTIFIED, ACCORDING TO MTO STANTARDS.
VISIT OUR SHOWROOM AT 1699 UPPERJAMES STREET HAMILTON ONTARIO L9B 1K7
OR CALL US @ 905-547-1745
OR TEXT US @ 289-689-2114
VISIT OUR FULL WEBSITE FOR MORE VEHICLES:
https://samsauto.net/vehicles/

CERTIFIED - Means you are getting a vehicle with a 100 Point inspection, certified according to Ontario Safety Standard Balanced Tires and Alignment, Fully Detailed by our in house Auto Spa, and including our Basic Warranty.


Financing - We offer amazing financing options. We can get you approved for car loan with the interest rates as low as 3.99% and $0 down (O.A.C). Auto Financing is our specialty and we accept all types of credit! Bad, Bankruptcy, No Credit Etc. Our process is fast & easy.

Price - Sam's Auto is known to be one of the most competitive dealership within the Area providing high quality vehicles at low price. Prices of the vehicles are subject to 13% HST & Licensing (NO EXTRA HIDDEN FEE's).

Trade - Have a trade? We’ll take it! We offer free appraisals for our valued clients that would like to trade in their old unit in for a new one.

Basic Warranty - Thirty Days or 600 km's, not including wear and tear items.

Extend Warranty - Lots of options you can choose from starting as low as 3 months up to 48 months with the options to limited Km's or you have the choice to go UNLIMITED KM's please ask us for more details.


Vehicle History - Every vehicle we have comes with either Carproof or Carfax. If we do not provide with the vehicle History at the Time of Sale you will automically get a $100.00 Gift Car.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Xenon Headlights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Sunroof/Moonroof
Navigation System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sam's Auto

2011 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 166,800 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Legacy 4...
 189,800 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Renegade 4...
 132,350 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Sam's Auto

Sam's Auto

Sam's Auto

1699 Upper James St, Hamilton, ON L9B 1K7

Call Dealer

905-547-XXXX

(click to show)

905-547-1745

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory