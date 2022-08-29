$9,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Acura MDX
Elite Pkg *7 PASSENGER, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA*
Location
Zens Auto Sales
74 Kenilworth Ave N, Hamilton, ON L8H 4R5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,495
- Listing ID: 9206254
- VIN: 2HNYD28828H003027
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,392 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer: Zen's Auto Sales
NOTE: Call 905-962-2226 or 905-920-2663 before visiting.
Plus HST plus licensing
1 year or 12,000 km power-train warranty. $750 maximum per claim
Car-proof included
Safety
Financing available
Navigation
Backup camera
Backup sensors
7 Passenger seats
Folding rear seats
Leather seats
Heated seats
AWD
Sports mode
Comfort mode
Bluetooth
USB port
Air Conditioning
Power locks
Power steering
Power mirrors
Power windows
Cruise control
Remote key-less entry
Aux input
Premium audio
Fog lights
Alloy wheels
Vehicle Features
