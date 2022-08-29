2008 Acura MDX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,495 + taxes & licensing 1 9 0 , 3 9 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9206254

9206254 VIN: 2HNYD28828H003027

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 190,392 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Entertainment System Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Active suspension Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

