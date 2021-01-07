Menu
2008 Acura TL

203,000 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2008 Acura TL

2008 Acura TL

BASE

2008 Acura TL

BASE

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

203,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6429843
  • Stock #: 8A803433
  • VIN: 19UUA662X8A803433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Here at O.N.S Auto, we strive for complete customer satisfaction. All of our vehicles are thoroughly inspected to ensure their safety and reliability. We are a registered OMVIC dealer, so buy your next vehicle through us with total confidence. We offer financing for everyone, regardless of your credit score - excellent, new to country or poor credit - we can get you approved.

If getting lots of bang for your buck is important, it's hard to beat this 2008 Acura TL! Well built, reliable, lots of power, heated seats, and an excellent sound system, this vehicle offers an exceptional value for your money. Give us a call today to test drive before it's too late!

**Please note that due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set up in place by the Ontario government and OMVIC, an advance appointment must be made to view and test drive any vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

