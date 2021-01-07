+ taxes & licensing
289-772-7766
244 Mary St, Hamilton, ON L8L 4W1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Here at O.N.S Auto, we strive for complete customer satisfaction. All of our vehicles are thoroughly inspected to ensure their safety and reliability. We are a registered OMVIC dealer, so buy your next vehicle through us with total confidence. We offer financing for everyone, regardless of your credit score - excellent, new to country or poor credit - we can get you approved.
If getting lots of bang for your buck is important, it's hard to beat this 2008 Acura TL! Well built, reliable, lots of power, heated seats, and an excellent sound system, this vehicle offers an exceptional value for your money. Give us a call today to test drive before it's too late!
**Please note that due to Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines set up in place by the Ontario government and OMVIC, an advance appointment must be made to view and test drive any vehicle.
