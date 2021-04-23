Menu
2008 Audi A4

210,820 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

210,820KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6982319
  • Stock #: 1596
  • VIN: WAUDF68E38A149203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 210,820 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2008 Audi A4 S-line Package, Quattro 2.0T, Blue on Tan leather Interior, 210000km 4 Cylinder engine, Fair condition, available Certified $4995+HST and Licensing.Please contact us for test Drive and AvailabilityYaver's Auto 905-920-2311257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton, ON - L8E 2X3Open Monday to Thursday 10AM to 6PM, Friday 10AM to 4PM and Saturday 10AM to 3PM.We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Fog Lamps
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Security alarm system
Four wheel disc brakes
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
A/C Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Adjustable Driver Lumbar Support
Dual Shift Transmission
Generic Moon/Sun Roof
Moon/Sun Roof
Adjustable Passenger Lumbar Support

