2008 Cadillac CTS

211,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Yaver's Auto

905-920-2311

2008 Cadillac CTS

2008 Cadillac CTS

RWD w/1SA

2008 Cadillac CTS

RWD w/1SA

Location

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

905-920-2311

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

211,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5826650
  Stock #: 1224
  VIN: 1G6DF577080197864

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour black cherry
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 211,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival 2008 Cadillac CTS, Black Cherry on black Leather interior, in great condition Heated Seats, Power Windows AC, Rear Wheel Drive,  available for sale Certified for $5495+HST and Licensing. www.yaversauto.com for 50 more vehicles!!!Please, contact us for test Drive and Availability: Yaver's Auto 9059202311 257 Centennial Parkway North Hamilton ON. L8E 2X3 Open Monday and Tuesday 10 to 6PM, Wednesday and Thursday 10AM to 7PM, Friday 10AM to 5PM and Saturday 10AM to 4 PM and Sunday 11- 3 PM(Appointments Only) We are also fully transparent and provide you with CarProof with every vehicle in our large diverse inventory! Good credit? Bad credit? No credit? Bankruptcy? No problem! We can help! Come on down....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Child safety rear door locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Four wheel disc brakes
Air Bag - Driver
Air Bag - Passenger
Air Bag - Front Side Body
Air Bag - Front Side Head
Air Bag - Rear Side Body
Rear Pass-Through Seat
Vanity Driver Mirror
A/C Front
Air Bag - Rear Side Head
Performance Front Tires
Performance Rear Tires
Vanity Passenger Mirror
A/C Climate Control
Vanity Illuminated Driver Mirror
Vanity Illuminated Passenger Mirror
A/C Multi-Zone
Navigation Telematics

Yaver's Auto

Yaver's Auto

257 Centennial Pkwy N, Hamilton, ON L8E 2X3

