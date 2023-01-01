$5,495+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-700-2277
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt
4dr Sdn
Location
GC Motors
43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1
289-700-2277
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,495
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9543274
- VIN: 1G1AL55F187238795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Cherolet Cobalt LT, gas saver, excellent conditions,perfect winter beater, one owner,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999
click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D/eXlCNfKGTfeyfxxAstl4wVQiBHTylk
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From GC Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.