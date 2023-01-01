Menu
2008 Chevrolet Cobalt

180,000 KM

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Sdn

4dr Sdn

43 Parkdale Ave South, Hamilton, ON L8H 1B1

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9543274
  • VIN: 1G1AL55F187238795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Cherolet Cobalt LT, gas saver, excellent conditions,perfect winter beater, one owner,safety certification included int he price call 2897002277 or 9053128999

click or paste here for carfax: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=D/eXlCNfKGTfeyfxxAstl4wVQiBHTylk

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Power Steering
Warranty Available
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

